Fortnite update 16.20: Next patch notes and server downtime confirmed

Epic Games has confirmed that Fortnite update 16.20 is being released on Tuesday, April 13, with lengthy downtime confirmed for PS4, Xbox, PC, Switch and Mobile platforms.

According to the development team’s latest hints, the Unstable Bow, new Vehicle cosmetics and 50-player matchmaking in Creative will be included in the new patch.

Epic Games has also warned that Fortnite downtime will last several hours tonight and will be longer than usual. Fortnite servers will be going offline at 7am BST, or 2am ET if you live in the United States.

