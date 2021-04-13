Hillicon Valley: Biden nominates former NSA deputy director to serve as cyber czar | Apple to send witness to Senate hearing after all | Biden pressed on semiconductor production amid shortage

Welcome to Hillicon Valley, The Hill’s newsletter detailing all you need to know about the tech and cyber news from Capitol Hill to Silicon Valley. If you don’t already, be sure to sign up for our newsletter by clicking HERE.

Follow our cyber reporter, Maggie Miller (@magmill95), and tech team, Chris Mills Rodrigo (@chrisismills) and Rebecca Klar (@rebeccaklar_), for more coverage.

President Biden Joe BidenFederal Reserve chair: Economy would have been ‘so much worse’ without COVID-19 relief bills Biden to meet Monday with bipartisan lawmakers about infrastructure Jill Biden gives shout out to Champ, Major on National Pet Day MORE rolled out a list of nominees to fill key cybersecurity positions, which drew support from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle. Meanwhile, top senators on the antitrust subcommittee said Apple will send a witness to hearing later this month on app store competition after they pushed back on what they called the tech giant’s refusal to participate. And as more people in the U.S. get their COVID-19 vaccines, Uber said it recorded its highest monthly gross bookings in company history in March.

BIDEN’S NAMES CYBER LEADERS: President Biden on Monday rolled out a slate of key leaders to head his administration’s approach to cybersecurity, including nominating Chris Inglis, the former deputy director of the National Security Agency (NSA), as the national cyber director at the White House.

Trailblazing role: Inglis will be nominated to serve in the newly created cyber czar position on the same day Biden will nominate Jen Easterly, another former NSA official, to serve as the director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), the nation’s lead agency involved in protecting critical infrastructure from attacks.

“Today, President Biden took another important step forward in strengthening our nation’s cyber capability,” national security adviser Jake Sullivan Jake SullivanUS mulling cash payments to help curb migration Border czar Roberta Jacobson to step down from post Biden loves the Georgia boycott — So why won’t he boycott the Beijing Olympic games? MORE said Monday in a statement provided to The Hill. “He will announce his intent to nominate Chris Inglis as National Cyber Director and Jen Easterly as the Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency.”

Bipartisan support: Key lawmakers expressed support for the president’s picks to lead federal efforts on securing the nation against cyber threats.

WE’LL BE THERE: Apple will send an executive to testify later this month at a Senate antitrust subcommittee hearing after pushback from the top senators on the Judiciary subcommittee, the lawmakers said Monday.

Subcommittee Chair Amy Klobuchar Amy KlobucharLobbying world New small business coalition to urge action on antitrust policy Bottom line MORE (D-Minn.) and ranking member Mike Lee Michael (Mike) Shumway LeeOn management of Utah public lands, Biden should pursue an accountable legislative process Rubio asks MLB commissioner if he’ll give up Augusta golf club membership Why some Republicans think vaccine passports will backfire on Democrats MORE (R-Utah) had sent a letter to Apple CEO Tim Cook on Friday criticizing the company over its “refusal to provide a witness” to testify at the April 21 hearing on app stores and competition.

The tech giant followed up on Sunday by saying it would send a witness, the senator said. Google will also be sending a witness to the hearing, they said.

FUND SEMICONDUCTOR PRODUCTION: A bipartisan group of more than 70 House and Senate lawmakers on Monday called on President Biden to support funds for semiconductor research and manufacturing, as Biden hosted a meeting with technology leaders to discuss a critical shortage in chips.

In a letter to Biden spearheaded by Sen. John Cornyn John CornynOVERNIGHT ENERGY: Dakota Access pipeline to remain in operation despite calls for shutdown | Biden hopes to boost climate spending by B | White House budget proposes .4B for environmental justice 2024 GOP White House hopefuls lead opposition to Biden Cabinet Number of migrants detained at southern border reaches 15-year high: reports MORE (R-Texas), the lawmakers asked that the president work to fund initiatives for semiconductors created by the CHIPS Act, legislation included in the most recent National Defense Authorization Act, noting the need to compete with China.

Addressing the letter in a separate meeting, Biden pointed to the American Jobs Plan, his $ 2.25 trillion infrastructure proposal, saying he is seeking a “significant” $ 50 billion investment to fund the semiconductor initiatives in the CHIPS Act as part of the package.



UBER GOOD NEWS (FOR UBER): Uber said Monday that it recorded its highest monthly gross bookings in company history in March from Uber and Uber Eats as more Americans got vaccinated.

The company’s ride hailing business had its best month since March 2020 with an annualized run rate of $ 30 billion, up 9 percent from the month prior.

At the same time, Uber’s food delivery business reached an annual run rate of $ 52 billion in March.

Combined, it created the most bookings in company history.

“As vaccination rates increase in the United States, we are observing that consumer demand for Mobility is recovering faster than driver availability, and consumer demand for Delivery continues to exceed courier availability,” Uber said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

TRUST BUSTER: Sen. Josh Hawley Joshua (Josh) David HawleyMcConnell in tricky spot with GOP, big biz Pence autobiography coming from Simon & Schuster The Hill’s Morning Report – Biden’s infrastructure plan triggers definition debate MORE (R-Mo.) on Monday unveiled his Trust-Busting for the Twenty-First Century Act, taking a shot at large tech corporations such as Facebook and Google, which critics claim have an anti-conservative bias.

Hawley’s aggressive anti-trust approach harkens back to former President Theodore Roosevelt, the Republican best known for using the Sherman Antitrust Act on business monopolies.

Hawley wants to reform the Sherman and Clayton antitrust acts to make it clear that evidence of anticompetitive conduct is sufficient to support an antitrust claim, which would make it easier for federal regulators to break up dominant firms.

In his press release, Hawley argues that antitrust claims should be pursued without becoming bogged down in academic debates over the definition of particular markets.

ICYMI: BIDEN WEIGHS IN: President Biden on Sunday praised news of a settlement between two South Korean electric vehicle battery makers engaged in a costly trade dispute, calling it a “win for American workers and the American auto industry.”

“We need a strong, diversified and resilient U.S.-based electric vehicle battery supply chain, so we can supply the growing global demand for these vehicles and components – creating good-paying jobs here at home, and laying the groundwork for the jobs of tomorrow,” Biden said in a statement following reports that LG Energy Solution and SK Innovation Co had settled an intellectual property dispute.

According to Bloomberg, that dispute could have resulted in a lengthy ban on imports of SK’s batteries that would have threatened the U.S. electric vehicle industry as well as thousands of jobs at an SK plant in Georgia.

