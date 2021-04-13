Hit the Ice in NHL 21 with EA Play





It’s time to recognize greatness ascomes to EA Play on April 12. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members, you get EA Play at no additional cost so you can experience the exciting new gameplay, modes, and features of NHL 21 as soon as the puck drops!

With innovative moves and massive improvements on both sides of the puck, players have more options than ever before to take control of the game and impose their playstyle on opponents. A brand new Be A Pro experience gives you the chance to live the life of an NHL player, on and off the ice. And World of Chel makes it easier than ever to jump in and play solo or connect with friends on your way to wins and rewards.





What is EA Play? It’s a great way to get more from the games you love. Members can access exclusive in-game challenges and rewards, unlock special member-only content, play early trials of brand-new titles, and get instant access to a collection of our best-loved series and top titles. Plus, members also save on EA digital purchases, with a 10% member discount.

