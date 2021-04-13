NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

How to book a Covid vaccine – NHS invites over...

How to book a Covid vaccine – NHS invites over 45s to have their jab

Chief executive of NHS Providers, Chris Hopson said the country shouldn’t conclude it’s on a “one way, inexorable, inevitable track to it all being fantastic”.

He explained: “I know I might sound a bit like a prophet of doom the day after we have started enabling people to go back to the pub garden.

“But the reality is there are… really good reasons why we need to be cautious here.

“We need to be really careful about assuming we’re on a one-way, inexorable, inevitable track to it all being fantastic and we can go back to normal, because actually we’ll need a new normal.

“We need everyone to put their own personal pedal to the metal and ensure they follow the rules.”

