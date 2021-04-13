'I've been sleeping better' Dr Michael Mosley says eating probiotics have helped his sleep

Research has suggested that gut bacteria may also influence normal sleep patterns by helping create important chemical messengers in the brain, such as serotonin and dopamine. Dr Michael Mosley spoke on BBC Sounds to discuss the importance of microbiomes and how it can influence your sleep.

A study from the University of Tsukuba in Japan suggests that gut bacteria may also influence sleep patterns

The finding could offer new hope for people who have difficulty sleeping or experience sleep-related health problems, such as insomnia, chronic fatigue, and mental fog.

“We found that microbe depletion eliminated serotonin in the gut, and we know that serotonin levels in the brain can affect sleep-wake cycles,” said the study’s lead author, Professor Masashi Yanagisawa.

“Thus, changing which microbes are in the gut by altering diet has the potential to help those who have trouble sleeping.”

This new research builds on a solid body of previous work, which established that elements of cognition and brain development have a strong link with intestinal microbial health and metabolism.