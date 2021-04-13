Kristin Smart Case: Two Men Are Arrested in 1996 Disappearance

Two men have been arrested in connection with the disappearance 25 years ago of the California college student Kristin Smart, the authorities said on Tuesday.
Paul Flores, who was the last person to see Ms. Smart on the day she disappeared in May 1996 and whom the authorities had declared in recent months to be a “prime suspect” in the case, was taken into custody at his home in San Pedro, Calif., on Tuesday, Ian Parkinson, the San Luis Obispo County sheriff, said at a news conference.
Mr. Flores was booked at the San Luis Obispo County jail on a murder charge, according to jail records.
His father, Ruben Flores, was arrested at his home in Arroyo Grande, Calif., Sheriff Parkinson said. The Tribune of San Luis Obispo reported that sheriff’s deputies searched his home on Tuesday morning, drawing a crowd of onlookers.
Harold Mesick, a lawyer for Ruben Flores, declined to comment on Tuesday but confirmed that his client had been arrested and charged with accessory after the fact. Ruben Flores, 80, was booked into the San Luis Obispo County jail on a $ 250,000 bond, according to jail records.
Ms. Smart, 19, was a student at California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo when she vanished as she was walking back to her dorm room from an off-campus party on May 25, 1996.
Paul Flores, 44, who was a Cal Poly student at the time, has denied being involved in her disappearance, but after previously describing him as a person of interest in their investigation, the Sheriff’s Office began to refer to him in recent months as a “prime suspect” in the case.
In March, the Sheriff’s Office said it had obtained a warrant to search for evidence at Ruben Flores’s residence, and they used cadaver dogs and ground-penetrating radar to canvass the property.
Robert Sanger, a lawyer for Paul Flores, declined to comment on Tuesday. John Segale, a representative for the Smart family, said the family would release a statement after the Sheriff’s Office announced the charges on Tuesday afternoon.
The authorities had previously searched the homes of both Ruben Flores and Paul Flores. In February 2020, investigators executed search warrants at four locations in California and Washington State and recovered “some items of interest,” Tony Cipolla, a spokesman for the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office, said at the time.
The authorities also said that they had seized as evidence two trucks that belonged to members of the Flores family in 1996, and that 37 pieces of evidence collected after Ms. Smart’s disappearance had been submitted for modern DNA testing.
After Ms. Smart disappeared, her family filed a wrongful-death lawsuit against Paul Flores, who the authorities said had told them that he walked her only as far as his dorm, where they parted ways.
In February, he was arrested by the police in Los Angeles on a charge of firearms possession by a felon, according to jail records. His bail was set at $ 35,000. He had previously been convicted of driving under the influence, according to public records.
Ms. Smart’s family had her declared legally dead in 2002. The circumstances surrounding her disappearance continued to draw national attention in the decades since she was last seen alive, with the CBS true-crime show “48 Hours” dedicating an episode to the case in November.
Johnny Diaz
