Kristin Smart Case: Two Men Are Arrested in 1996 Disappearance

Two men have been arrested in connection with the disappearance 25 years ago of the California college student Kristin Smart, the authorities said on Tuesday.

Paul Flores, who was the last person to see Ms. Smart on the day she disappeared in May 1996 and whom the authorities had declared in recent months to be a “prime suspect” in the case, was taken into custody at his home in San Pedro, Calif., on Tuesday, Ian Parkinson, the San Luis Obispo County sheriff, said at a news conference.

Mr. Flores was booked at the San Luis Obispo County jail on a murder charge, according to jail records.

His father, Ruben Flores, was arrested at his home in Arroyo Grande, Calif., Sheriff Parkinson said. The Tribune of San Luis Obispo reported that sheriff’s deputies searched his home on Tuesday morning, drawing a crowd of onlookers.