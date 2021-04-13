Latest cruise restart dates as 'traffic light' travel sparks hope for holidays

Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line has announced plans to resume operations outside of the US in the summer months.

Norwegian Jade cruises out of Athens will depart from July 25, Norwegian Gem cruises from the Dominican Republic will resume August 7 and Norwegian Joy cruises will depart Jamaica on August 7.

On its website, Norwegian Cruise Line explained: “Guests who had an active reservation on a suspended cruise will automatically receive a refund of their cruise fare in the original form of payment for the amount paid by June 1.

“Additionally, a 10 percent off coupon will be automatically added to the guest’s account, if the guest has not already received one for a previously cancelled sailing or an account that currently has a 10 percent coupon.

“For affected reservations paid via a previously issued Future Cruise Credit, the full value of the FCC used will be re-applied to the guest’s Latitudes account within seven days.

“This is done automatically, and no further action is required on the guest or travel advisor’s part.”

P&O Cruises

P&O Cruises has been forced to cancel a number of its initially planned cruises.

In a statement on its website, the cruise line explained: “We are sorry to announce that cruises on Arcadia, Aurora, Azura and Ventura have been cancelled until the end of August 2021 and on Britannia and Iona until late September 2021.”

However, P&O Cruises is set to launch some coastal UK sailings in the summer months.

P&O Cruises president Paul Ludlow said: “Following recent Government announcements and as the vaccine programme is rolled out across the globe we can all begin to feel a sense of reassurance and hope that this current lockdown period in the UK will come to an end. Life can, we hope, slowly return to some semblance of our previous normality as hospitality opens up and summer holidays can be booked with confidence.

“Whilst holidays here in the UK will be the first to become a reality we will, of course, gradually see the return of international travel but first we want guests to be able to enjoy a proper summer holiday at sea with the best in relaxation, entertainment and dining choice.

“These sailings will leave from our home port in Southampton and sail around UK coastal waters enjoying the summer sunshine.”

Britannia will offer three and four-night breaks and one six-night holiday running from June 27, 2021, through to September 19, 2021.

Iona offers seven-night itineraries running from August 7, 2021, to September 18, 2021. Prices start from £449 per person for a three-night break on Britannia. Iona’s seven-night maiden voyage starts from £1,199 per person.

Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises has outlined plans to resume some cruises from June 30, though this will depend on travel restrictions at the time.

It has set out a variety of restart dates spanning the summer, depending on the ship and its departure port.

New short UK cruises are to resume late in the summer, meanwhile, regular UK cruises are planned to resume from late September.

A statement on the company website reads: “In continued response to the impact of the COVID-19 global outbreak and the recent order from the United States Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Princess Cruises is cancelling all voyages through June 30, 2020.

“The cruise line had previously announced a voluntary pause for two months (60 days), impacting voyages departing March 12 to May 10, 2020.”

This article originally appeared on Daily Express :: Travel Feed