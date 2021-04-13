Lewis Hamilton called out by fans despite Prince Philip and DMX tributes

Prince Philip’s funeral will take place on Saturday and many leading celebrities around the world have paid tribue to the Duke of Edinburgh.
Rapper DMX also passed away on Thursday, five days after suffering a heart attack, with his family by his side.
The chart-topping artist was only 50 years old and his death has left the world saddened.
Hamilton paid his own special tribute to DMX, of whom he is a big fan.
“I grew up listening to him, his words and stories got me through some difficult times as a kid and I’m so grateful for his wisdom and light. Gone too soon but I hope on to a more peaceful place. Rest in peace DMX.”
The following day Hamilton reposted Vogue’s tribue to Prince Philip alongside the message: “So sad… my thoughts and prayers go out to the royal family.”
However, fans had already started criticising.
“But no word on the death of Prince Philip, a man who did so much good for the underprivileged youth in so many ways through the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award, founded in 1956. He stood for all that’s great about the UK,” one angered person wrote.
A third said: “Prince Philip has died mate. Probably did a lot more for society than DMX!”
And a forth commented: “You took a knighthood from our queen and can’t mention her husband in your tweets! Shameful! My son, who looks up to you for inspiration I shall be pointing him in another direction from now on.”
A fifth wrote: “Yeah he was a real role model and such an inspirational character. No mention of the death of a true legend, role model and inspiration – HRH Duke of Edinburgh, you know, the husband of your Queen. No wonder you are becoming one of the most hated people on the planet.”
“I see everyone complaining about you not saying anything about Prince Phillip,” one person wrote.
“It’s shocking for me to see how obsessed some UK citizens are with the monarchy.”
Another said: “His own hard work brought him the honour. He owes nothing to the royals.”
And a third added: “For all of you blasting Lewis for condolences to DMX ahead of Royalty, Lewis is from hardship to Kingship not born into it. Bad decisions of DMX in life stem from poverty, a fight royalty never knows. So if you’ve battled to the top you can identify.”
