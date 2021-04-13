NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Man Utd's Champions League bonus money sparks Ronaldo swap deal...

Sports

Man Utd's Champions League bonus money sparks Ronaldo swap deal rumours

Manchester United are looking to splash the cash on Cristiano Ronaldo now that they’ve all but secured Champions League football next season, according to sensational reports from Italy.

The Red Devils beat Tottenham[1] 3-1 last time out and are now nine points clear of Chelsea[2] in fifth with seven games left to play.

Barring anything going drastically wrong, Man United will finish in the top four, meaning extra money will be made available to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the summer transfer window.

And this is where things get interesting, according to Calciomercato, via Sport Witness.[3]

The publication claims that Man United are considering a transfer for former player Ronaldo, who has not ruled out returning to Old Trafford one day in the future.

Extra money may be made available to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the summer transfer window
The deal could reportedly include Paul Pogba going in the opposite direction and signing for Juventus.[4]

Super agent Mino Raiola announced last year that his client, Pogba, was unhappy at Old Trafford and looking to leave – perhaps as soon as that January transfer window.

He name-dropped Pogba’s former team, Juventus,[5] as being a possible suitor for good measure.

Manchester United are reportedly considering splashing the cash on Cristiano Ronaldo
Raiola’s announcement came on the eve of Manchester United’s Champions League defeat by RB Leipzig, which is said to have left Solskjaer infuriated.

Pogba was going through a difficult period at the time, but has since turned things around at Man United[6] and is in the form of his life for the Red Devils.

It is not yet clear if he still wants to leave at the end of the season, or whether he will commit himself to United.

