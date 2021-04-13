Monty Don rages at royal attacks: ‘Respect’ Queen and Philip ‘It's not sycophantic drivel'

Monty Don, 65, has responded after viewers posted on social media about the rescheduling of Gardeners’ World in the wake of Prince Philip’s death. Writing to one viewer, he urged them to “please respect” people grieving over the Royal’s death.

Gardeners’ World did not air in its usual slot on Friday evening after news emerged that the Duke of Edinburgh had passed away earlier that day at the age of 99.

Presenter Monty took to Twitter to let viewers know about this on Friday afternoon.

He wrote to his 221,000 followers on April 9: “It is possible that tonight’s Gardeners World will be postponed due to extended news coverage as a result of the death of Prince Philip (sic).”

Monty then felt compelled to clarify the decision, asking a fan who has since deleted their tweet, to “please respect” those mourning.

