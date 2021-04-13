Most powerful passports in the world mapped – how strong is the British passport?

The Henley Passport Index found Japan’s passport offers its citizens the most freedom around the world. The number one spot has been held onto by the Asian country since 2018, using exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA). Japanese passport holders are theoretically able to access a record 193 destinations around the world visa-free.

These results contrast greatly to Afghanistan which came right at the bottom of the list.

An Afghan passport only gives access to 26 destinations.

These results indicate that the gap in travel freedom is now at its largest since the index began in 2006.

Other countries of note in the index were China and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

