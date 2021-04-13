Most powerful passports in the world mapped – how strong is the British passport?

An Afghan passport only gives access to 26 destinations.
These results indicate that the gap in travel freedom is now at its largest since the index began in 2006.
Other countries of note in the index were China and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Similarly, in 2011, the UAE was ranked 65th with a visa-free/visa-on-arrival score of 67.
However today, thanks to the Emirates’ ongoing efforts to strengthen diplomatic ties with countries across the globe, it is ranked 15th with a score of 174.
The Index is the original ranking of all the world’s passports according to the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa.
Commenting on the latest ranking, Dr Christian H. Kaelin, Chairman of Henley & Partners and the inventor of the passport index concept, says the past year has demonstrated that no government is infallible – even the world’s superpowers and wealthiest nations floundered – and many failed their citizens.
“While nobody expects a return to pre-pandemic mobility levels anytime soon, the outlook now is certainly more hopeful than it was even a few months ago,” Kaelin said.
“The latest Henley Passport Index ranking is a reminder that economic recovery and development are dependent on global mobility, including personal travel freedom, and that passport power should never be taken for granted.”
Most powerful passports 2021
Japan – 193
Singapore – 192
South Korea & Germany – 191
Italy, Finland, Spain & Luxembourg – 190
Denmark & Austria – 189
Sweden, France, Portugal, Netherlands & Ireland – 188
Switzerland, USA, UK, Belgium & New Zealand – 187
Norway, Greece, Malta & Czech Republic – 186
Canada & Australia – 185
Slovakia, Lithuania, Hungary & Poland – 183
