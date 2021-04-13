Neil Morrissey’s war on woke as Syndicate star dressed down Oxbridge elites running TV

Yet Morrissey, who was raised in a Stoke-on-Trent care home, recalled his continued frustration at the elites running the industry.
He noted that “when Oxbridge people are pumping a lot of money into a production, they want their own”.
The star said working class actors – like himself – were “always underrepresented” as it was “hard to sell a bunch of Northerners to an American network”.
He added to the Radio Times: “I’ve met people with a massive education and almost zero intelligence; people who’ve been through Oxbridge but don’t know how to sew a hem or boil an egg.”
More recently, calls for Morrissey to return in his perhaps best known role as Tony Smart in Men Behaving Badly was ruled out by his co-star Martin Clunes – who claimed the “woke millennials” might not be ready to watch the characters back on the screen.
JUST IN: Neil Morrissey and Martin Clunes on Men Behaving Badly reunion rumours
Ardent fans of the show have continued demands for the show to be welcomed back on screens, and three years ago Morrissey himself addressed claims it might be ready for a revamp.
He told viewers on Lorraine to get the programme’s creator Simon Nye on the show, if they really wanted answers over whether it could make a return.
“So we need to get Simon Nye, nail him down and get him to write a series.”
The Syndicate airs tonight at 9pm on BBC One.
This article originally appeared on Daily Express :: Celebrity News Feed
0 Comments