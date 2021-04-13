Nintendo Indie World Showcase To Air Tomorrow, 14th April

Nintendo has dropped its latest indie bombshell in the form of an Indie World Showcase announcement. Yes, a new presentation will air tomorrow, 14th April 2021.

The show is set to start at 9:00 PT / 12:00 ET / 17:00 BST / 18:00 CEST and will feature “roughly 20 minutes long, focused on fresh and new indie games coming to Nintendo Switch”. Check out the Twitter announcement below:

A new #IndieWorld Showcase arrives on Wednesday, April 14 at 9 a.m. PT! Tune in for a livestream featuring roughly 20 minutes focused on fresh and new indie games coming to #NintendoSwitch. Watch it live here: https://t.co/hDrAmAABvI pic.twitter.com/f5E8uYOlae— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica)

April 13, 2021

Naturally, we’ll have a page up for you to watch it at Nintendo Life — in the meantime, let us know your hopes and dreams (and fears?) for this latest presentation below.

This article originally appeared on Nintendo Life | Latest News