Nintendo Indie World Showcase To Air Tomorrow, 14th April

Gaming

Nintendo Indie World Showcase To Air Tomorrow, 14th April

Indieworld

Nintendo has dropped its latest indie bombshell in the form of an Indie World Showcase announcement. Yes, a new presentation will air tomorrow, 14th April 2021.

The show is set to start at 9:00 PT / 12:00 ET / 17:00 BST / 18:00 CEST and will feature “roughly 20 minutes long, focused on fresh and new indie games coming to Nintendo Switch”. Check out the Twitter announcement below:

Naturally, we’ll have a page up for you to watch it at Nintendo Life — in the meantime, let us know your hopes and dreams (and fears?) for this latest presentation below.

This article originally appeared on Nintendo Life | Latest News

