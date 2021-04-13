NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

One Direction: Harry Styles fan fiction twist leaves readers in turmoil – 'Losing my mind'

One Direction: Harry Styles fan fiction twist leaves readers in turmoil - 'Losing my mind'
One Direction fans have been writing fan fiction about the five members of the band for years. One of the most popular fanfics being released at the moment is titled Duplicity, hosted on WattPad. It centres around a young woman, Aven Brooks, who has been hired to take photos for a world-renown punk band called Duplicity. One of the band’s members is named Harry Styles.
SPOILERS FOR DUPLICITY FOLLOW

For the past 89 chapters, the fanfic has followed Aven trying to figure out the dark mystery surrounding Harry and his past.

She, and readers, have spent a lot of time theorising over what the international superstar is hiding, ranging from mafia involvement and secret pregnancies.

However, the truth came out in the most recent chapter when Aven uncovered the death of a family in Washington.

She took the theory to Harry, asking him if that was his real name.

READ MORE: One Direction Zayn Malik: ‘I didn’t make any friends from the band’

The fanfic revealed Harry’s real name all along was Sebastian and his family died in Washington in a terrible fire.

The character used this event to fake his death and start anew with a fresh identity, Harry Styles.

Sebastian also revealed he was American, not British.

Fans have become furious by this reveal, after realising they weren’t ever reading One Direction fanfic at all, but regular fiction.

Wattpad hosted the first draft of 2014 novel After, which followed another fictional version of the band member.

Instead of being named Harry Styles in the book, however, his name was Hardin Scott.

READ  Mariah Carey husband: Why did Mariah and Nick Cannon split? ‘Egos and emotions’

The novel was subsequently made into a movie with the same name and released in 2019.

The film starred Josephine Langford as Tessa Young, the protagonist of the story, and Hero Fiennes Tiffin as her love interest, Hardin.

Last year, the sequel to After was released on Amazon Prime Video, titled After We Collided.

The film made a staggering $ 48 million on a $ 14 million budget.

After We Collided’s success has sparked talks of further sequels, two of which have been greenlit and are expected for release in the next few years.

After and After We Collided are available to watch on Amazon Prime Video now.

This article originally appeared on Daily Express :: Entertainment Feed

