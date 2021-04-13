One Direction: Harry Styles fan fiction twist leaves readers in turmoil – 'Losing my mind'

One Direction fans have been writing fan fiction about the five members of the band for years. One of the most popular fanfics being released at the moment is titled Duplicity, hosted on WattPad. It centres around a young woman, Aven Brooks, who has been hired to take photos for a world-renown punk band called Duplicity. One of the band’s members is named Harry Styles.

For the past 89 chapters, the fanfic has followed Aven trying to figure out the dark mystery surrounding Harry and his past.

She, and readers, have spent a lot of time theorising over what the international superstar is hiding, ranging from mafia involvement and secret pregnancies.

However, the truth came out in the most recent chapter when Aven uncovered the death of a family in Washington.

She took the theory to Harry, asking him if that was his real name.

