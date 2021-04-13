NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Piers Morgan furiously backed against 'disgraceful' remarks under Shirley Williams...

Celebrities

Piers Morgan furiously backed against 'disgraceful' remarks under Shirley Williams eulogy

1 min

124views
104
15 shares, 104 points
Piers Morgan furiously backed against 'disgraceful' remarks under Shirley Williams eulogy

While many fans paid homage to Shirley and her life’s work in the comments section, others felt the need to defend Piers after he came under fire from “trouble-makers” wanting to “cause a scene”, making it clear it wasn’t the time nor the place for such comments.

One retorted: “So she was everything you are not,” as someone else hit back: “Such a lovely chap aren’t you.”

The troll replied: “Unlike Morgan,” with the fan further defending the presenter: “And yet, here you are on his Twitter.”

A second disgruntled user used the same analogy, snapping: “Yes she was a wonderful character but not you Piers.”

This article originally appeared on Daily Express :: Celebrity News Feed

READ  Matt Gaetz: 5 Things To Know About GOP Rep. Under Investigation By FBI For Alleged Sex Trafficking
, , , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

104
15 shares, 104 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish