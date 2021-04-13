Pirates of the Caribbean: Johnny Depp called in 'a favour' to get Beatles star cameo

McCartney had a small cameo in the beginning of the film, which showed him locked up in prison at the same time as his nephew, Jack Sparrow.

His character was also named Jack Sparrow and was revealed to be the namesake for Depp’s character.

The 78-year-old spoke on set about getting involved with the film: “I’ve known Johnny a while and I’ve always admired him as Jack Sparrow.

“He said: ‘I’d love you to be in the next one!’ I said: ‘What, me a pirate?’ And he said: ‘Yeah, you can do it, we’ll have a lot of fun!’ So he roped me in.”

