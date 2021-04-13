Post-Covid shopping frenzy: UK footfall surges 218% as Brits rush to re-opened stores & shopping centers

The long-anticipated re-opening of non-essential retailers across the UK has triggered a double-digit weekly rise in the number of people visiting shops, shopping centers, and retail parks.

According to data tracked by retail analyst group Springboard, footfall to retail destinations across the nation before 10am local time jumped 218% against last week. That still leaves the number of shoppers 14.7% lower than on the same day two years ago.At this point in 2020, the UK was under its first strict lockdown due to the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Footfall across all UK destinations is up by more than 505% if compared against last year.

The analysts added that UK footfall to shopping centers alone rose by 340% week-over-week. The number of visitors on high streets grew by nearly 233%, with footfall to retail parks rising 58.2% week-on-week.

At the same time, retail parks were 12.6% busier than they were two years ago, though the high street is still 31% quieter than in 2019.

With infection numbers falling in Britain, the country’s authorities have taken some steps towards easing the previously imposed restrictions, with shops, hairdressers, gyms, and pub gardens reopening early on Monday. Outdoor hospitality venues including museums, theme parks, and zoos are also welcoming visitors back.

