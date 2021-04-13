Probiotic benefits: Three things to make that are amazing for your health, says Dr Mosley

We would all like some quick and simple things to improve our health, to improve your mood or even a cold shower to boost your immune system, he began.
Dr Mosley discussed his steps he uses to make his home-made sauerkraut.
He said: “I have chopped up about half a kilogram of red cabbage and added some organic onions along with some coriander, chilli and grated in some beetroot.
“Now I am adding a couple of teaspoons of salt to kill any unhealthy bacteria in the cabbage and giving it all a good massage.
“Then I am going to start squishing it with the end of a rolling pin
“After a couple of minutes of that I will transfer it all into a big glass jar and let it ferment for a week or so.”
“It only takes a few minutes to prepare, and I love the taste of home-made sauerkraut
“One of the reasons I am doing this is because after a week or so I will have a food that is bursting with probiotics, bacteria which can apparently confirm a lot of health benefits.
“Making sauerkraut is one of the easiest ways to generate probiotics.
“We can also make your own kombucha which is a type of fermented tea and kefir, a type of fizzy fermented yoghurt.
“Fermenting has long been an excellent way to ferment food, but these days fermented food have become super trendy because of claims of how consuming probiotics helps to promote weight loss, reduces gut inflammation and perhaps more surprisingly can impact your mental health.”
Live probiotic cultures are often found in fermented dairy products such as yogurts and milk drinks. Fermented foods like pickled vegetables, tempeh, miso, kefir, kimchi, sauerkraut and soy products may also contain some lactic acid bacteria.
You can also take probiotics as tablets, capsules and powders that contain the bacteria in dried form.
However, be aware that some probiotics can be destroyed by stomach acid before they even reach the gut meaning none of the benefits are absorbed.
If you want to experience any of the health benefits discussed above, it’s important that you consume adequate amounts.
