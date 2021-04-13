Probiotic benefits: Three things to make that are amazing for your health, says Dr Mosley

Probiotics are made up of good bacteria that helps keep your body healthy and working well. This good bacterium helps a person in many ways, including fighting off bad bacteria when you have too much of it, helping one to feel better and improving digestion. Probiotics are part of a larger picture concerning bacteria and your body — your microbiome. In Dr Michael Mosley BBC Sound show, Just One Thing, he explored the science behind probiotics. Dr Mosley looked at the benefits and what are the best ways to get them.

We would all like some quick and simple things to improve our health, to improve your mood or even a cold shower to boost your immune system, he began.

Dr Mosley discussed his steps he uses to make his home-made sauerkraut.

He said: “I have chopped up about half a kilogram of red cabbage and added some organic onions along with some coriander, chilli and grated in some beetroot.

“Now I am adding a couple of teaspoons of salt to kill any unhealthy bacteria in the cabbage and giving it all a good massage.

“Then I am going to start squishing it with the end of a rolling pin

“After a couple of minutes of that I will transfer it all into a big glass jar and let it ferment for a week or so.”

