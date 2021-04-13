NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Real Madrid star Modric fires Liverpool warning and makes Anfield...

Sports

Real Madrid star Modric fires Liverpool warning and makes Anfield admission

1 min

90views
80
13 shares, 80 points

Luka Modric has made Real Madrid’s intent clear – there will be no defensive mindset, they are coming to Anfield in search of another victory.

The Spanish side hold a priceless 3-1 lead from the first leg last week, and with Liverpool ’s shot shy attack struggling to convert their chances, could be forgiven for a safety first project.

But Modric says that goes against the Real philosophy, and is simply not an option. “We are coming here to win the game, it is simple,” he explained at Anfield on Tuesday night.

“We won’t sit back and try to contain Liverpool – we are going to come out and try to win the game, that is what we always do, and what we have to do.

“We know it will be a demanding game, and we will be under pressure. But we have to do what we did in the first leg – defend well, yes, but attack well too – we can’t think that we can simply sit back.”

Modric starred in Real's 3-1 win over Liverpool in the first leg
Modric starred in Real’s 3-1 win over Liverpool in the first leg
Read More
Read More

Liverpool have a mountain to climb, especially without their fans, who are still not allowed to attend matches in England.

But Modric insisted that he would LOVE to play at Anfield in front of the passionate supporters who make the European occasion so special.

“To be honest I would like to play at Anfield with a crowd. The atmosphere here…I have played here with Tottenham a few times, and Real Madrid when we won in 2014, and the atmosphere was amazing,” he explained.

READ  Holiday warning over GHIC health insurance card as millions of Britons confused over cost

“Everyone was excited to play in front of that crowd.

“This is the situation, everyone knows the situation we are in, so we have to do as well as we can in the circumstances we are in. It’s a shame, but that is the way it is, and it will still be an important game.

“We know in the history of Real Madrid what an important game this is, and that is our motivation.”

Read More
Read More

[email protected] (David Maddock)
This article originally appeared on Mirror – Football

, , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

80
13 shares, 80 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish