Reeta Chakrabarti: BBC News anchor hits back at Jeremy Paxman’s 'any fool' remarks

Reeta Chakrabarti, 56, wasn’t impressed with her BBC colleague Jeremy Paxman’s comments on news readers, after he stated “any fool” can do it. But Reeta believes it’s an art, and having worked as a main presenter on BBC news since 2014, she has it mastered.

But in a recent interview, she wanted to address the University Challenge host’s remark, disagreeing whole-heartedly.

“It’s his opinion, but I wonder why he says it when he spent quite a few years himself reading an autocue,” she wondered, referring to Jeremy’s former role presenting Newsnight.

“And if I’m presenting the one o’clock news, I’ve written a lot of what I’m reading out. Those aren’t someone else’s words.”

She added: “I’m a journalist, I know what the stories are, I discuss them with the editor and the correspondent, and I pride myself on being able to write with simplicity and clarity.

