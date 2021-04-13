Rheumatoid arthritis symptoms: ‘Spots on fingers’ and six other less obvious symptoms

What’s more, even moderate exercise can ease your pain and help you maintain a healthy weight, says the health body.

“Start off by doing a small amount of gentle exercise that’s in your comfort zone, and gradually increase the amount you do – both in terms of the time you spend exercising and the effort you put in,” advises Versus Arthritis.

According to the health body, you shouldn’t need a doctor’s advice to get started.

“However, if you’re finding it difficult then a GP, physiotherapist or a personal fitness trainer at your local gym should be able to give you good advice and support,” it advises.

