RHONJ’s Dolores Catania Reveals Why She Thinks Teresa Giudice & BF Luis Ruelas Will Get Married

Dolores Catania sees such a ‘beautiful thing’ between Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas. The Bravo star told HollywoodLife why she hopes Teresa ‘gets married again.’

“I’ve met Luis. He’s an awesome guy,” Dolores Catania revealed while appearing on an episode of HollywoodLife TVTalk on April 8. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star was referring to Luis “Louie” Ruelas, the businessman whom her co-star Teresa Giudice has been publicly — and very happily — dating since Nov. 2020. While the relationship is still in its honeymoon stage, Dolores revealed why she wants Teresa and Luis to take their relationship to the next level.

“I saw [Teresa] on WWHL and Andy [Cohen] had asked her and this girl is so in love she can’t smell bacon…I’m so happy for her,” Dolores told HollywoodLife. On the subject of marriage, the Bravo star said this: “I’m so happy and I hope that she gets married again.” Dolores wants this hypothetical wedding to happen soon, too — like “tomorrow,” because “he’s an amazing human being and I want to see her happy,” she explained. “I want to see someone love her the way he does and it’s such a beautiful thing.”

Joe Giudice, whom Teresa finalized her divorce with after 20 years of marriage in Sept. 2020. Dolores believes this trip didn’t set the stage for an awkward scenario, though. “I haven’t spoken to [Dolores] about [the family trip with Luis] yet. I like to speak to her in person. Me and Teresa aren’t phone people. We’re very busy, but when we get together — I can tell you just by looking at it, it went amazingly well,” Dolores said. Dolores even talked about Teresa’s recent trip to The Bahamas with Luis, where her new beau finally met her old one:, whom Teresa finalized her divorce with after 20 years of marriage in Sept. 2020. Dolores believes this trip didn’t set the stage for an awkward scenario, though. “I haven’t spoken to [Dolores] about [the family trip with Luis] yet. I like to speak to her in person. Me and Teresa aren’t phone people. We’re very busy, but when we get together — I can tell you just by looking at it, it went amazingly well,” Dolores said.

Dolores could say this with confidence since she has actually known Joe since the beginning of his relationship with Teresa, before RHONJ even aired. “I’ve known Joe since they started dating and I’m not surprised and I’m thrilled at the same time to see them all together,” Dolores said, referring to the dinner that Teresa, Joe, their four kids and Luis all had together in The Bahamas.

Gia shared a group photo from this dinner on April 2, which Dolores brought up by saying, “I loved Gia’s caption — All together, but in a different way. The kids seemed happy and thrilled and I think for kids it’s such a load off their chest that both their parents are OK with moving on.” Teresa and Joe’s daughter, Milania, even noted that her mom seemed “in love” in a RHONJ trailer that dropped on March 30.

In that very same trailer, Luis made his debut on the Bravo show! He could be seen taking Teresa on a romantic date where they even shared a kiss. Like Dolores talked about, it’s easy to imagine Teresa and Luis tying the knot. Teresa even said that she “really” feels like Luis is her “soulmate” while appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on March 24.

Jade Boren

This article originally appeared on Hollywood Life