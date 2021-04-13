Rumour: Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Could Be Switch-Bound, According To New Leak

© Bandai Namco

Remember last month when Bandai Namco showed a trailer of its third DLC pack for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot and at the end of it was a Switch logo? At the time, the Bandai Namco Instagram said it was a mistake, well perhaps there might be more to it…

Adding fuel to the fire, leak group “LeakyPandy” – known for sharing industry news and rumours – is claiming it has “gathered” information that Bandai Namco will make a Kakarot announcement for the Nintendo Switch soon. Switch is also mentioned in reference to Tales of Destiny, Gundam Breaker 4 and Dark Souls “expanding further” to additional platforms.

What we gathered so far that could be annouced (confirmed comming, not sure announced during next batch, will update): DBZ Kakarot Switch SKU

Tales of Destiny PC/PS4/XBO/NS

Tales of Arise @ XBGP

Dark Souls expanding further into NS/Stadia

Gundam Breaker 4 PC/PS5/XBSX https://t.co/ML1JUJoikf— LeakyPandy (@LeakyPandy)

April 11, 2021

Alongside the Switch logo last month, was one for an Xbox Series X|S release – another version that doesn’t exist…

So, could Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot get a Switch release in the near future? In addition to what could be mounting evidence, Bandai Namco has also released just about every Dragon Ball game it’s developed in recent times on the Switch. Kakarot also runs on the same engine as Dragon Ball FighterZ – one of the best ports on Nintendo’s hybrid system.

Although nothing is official, would you like to see Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot up and running on the Switch? Comment down below.

