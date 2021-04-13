NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Rumour: Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Could Be Switch-Bound, According To...

Gaming

Rumour: Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Could Be Switch-Bound, According To New Leak

1 min

95views
80
13 shares, 80 points
Dragon Ball Z Kakarot© Bandai Namco

Remember last month when Bandai Namco showed a trailer of its third DLC pack for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot and at the end of it was a Switch logo? At the time, the Bandai Namco Instagram said it was a mistake, well perhaps there might be more to it…

Adding fuel to the fire, leak group “LeakyPandy” – known for sharing industry news and rumours – is claiming it has “gathered” information that Bandai Namco will make a Kakarot announcement for the Nintendo Switch soon. Switch is also mentioned in reference to Tales of Destiny, Gundam Breaker 4 and Dark Souls “expanding further” to additional platforms.

Alongside the Switch logo last month, was one for an Xbox Series X|S release – another version that doesn’t exist…

So, could Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot get a Switch release in the near future? In addition to what could be mounting evidence, Bandai Namco has also released just about every Dragon Ball game it’s developed in recent times on the Switch. Kakarot also runs on the same engine as Dragon Ball FighterZ – one of the best ports on Nintendo’s hybrid system.

Although nothing is official, would you like to see Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot up and running on the Switch? Comment down below.

This article originally appeared on Nintendo Life | Latest News

READ  WATCH: Ball girl narrowly escapes disaster after umpire’s chair almost CRUSHES her at ATP event
, , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

80
13 shares, 80 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish