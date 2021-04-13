Solskjaer's decision to hold Amad back at Man Utd explained as first start nears

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been told he is doing the right thing by holding new signing Amad back from the regular first-team spotlight at Old Trafford.

The 18-year-old winger has featured just four times for United since joining the club in January – each time as a substitute – but has impressed in the brief time he has had on the field.

His goal off the bench against AC Milan last month looked to be the gateway to his first start, though his only outing since has been six minutes in the FA Cup quarter-final defeat to Leicester.

However, Amad could well be in contention to face Granada in the second leg of the Europa League quarter-final on Thursday, and ex-United star Lee Sharpe feels the youngster’s gradual introduction has been the best way to get him up to speed.

(Image: Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Read More Related Articles Read More Related Articles

Speaking to the MEN , Sharpe said: “I think he’s got huge ability. A very young lad, and he looks quite tiny to be fair, so I’d be a little bit concerned with the physicality of the Premier League with him first game in.

“But I think given time around training and the first team I think he’ll be another good option. I haven’t seen a lot of him, but I know he’s got loads of ability, goes past people and scores goals.

“A training session is pretty much like a matchday, so he’ll be getting kicked and shoved around a little bit, so he’ll have to learn to stand up for himself and look after himself, so the manager will know that and he’ll know that.

“I’m sure it won’t be long before he gets his chance. To join a team like United is a big ask, but I’m sure he’s getting well looked after by the manager and the staff.”

Prior to completing his transfer, Amad had only made five senior appearances in his career at former club Atalanta, totalling little over an hours’ worth of actual game time.

But United clearly have high hopes for the teenager, seeings as they have committed to spending what could eventually be £37million on him.

Asked whether Amad is any closer to starting for United, Solskjaer said at a press conference last week: “Yeah of course he is. He’s getting more and more used to our expectations and standards and the training, the level and intensity in the games over here.

“So he did well when he played 45 minutes against Milan. Definitely a bright start and we’re gradually going to see him play more and more.

“And a start might come now [against Granada], it might come in a little while.”

Read More Related Articles Read More Related Articles

[email protected] (Darren Wells)

This article originally appeared on Mirror – Football