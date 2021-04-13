NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Star Wars: Line of Duty actor was axed by George Lucas from prequel movies

WATCH ADRIAN DUNBAR’S STAR WARS SCENES BELOW

Dunbar told The Irish Times: “Well, I did Star Wars, but I wasn’t actually in the film because George Lucas called me up and said that for plot reasons he couldn’t include my character – which I found a bit strange.

“I only had five or six lines and the only reason I was to do this one was because Lucas wanted to include me in the next two. And then he said he couldn’t.”

He added: “It’s all a bit… I don’t know. It’s all up in the air. You go in and you stand in front of a big, blue screen and there’s three guys with pig’s heads behind you talking in some weird language and it’s just mad. Mad.”

The 62-year-old actor also revealed he was picked on by Neeson for his accent during the shoot.

