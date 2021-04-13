Vaccine roll-out: Under-50s to start getting jabs THIS WEEK – When will you get vaccine?

Coronavirus vaccinations are continuing to be issued at speed across the UK, with more than 32 million people having received their first vaccine dose. Now another milestone has been reached, with those aged 50 and under to be offered the jab as soon as this week.

This means the Government has met its target of offering the jab to all its top nine priority groups, three days ahead of its target date of April 15. This includes those classed as clinically vulnerable and health and social care workers. The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, Oxford/AstraZeneca jab and now Moderna vaccine are being offered across the UK. However, those aged 30 and under are now unlikely to receive the AstraZeneca jab, following concerns around blood clots. Read More: AstraZeneca blood clot symptoms: Five symptoms to be aware of

The Joint Committee on Vaccine and Immunisation (JCVI) will soon issue its final advice for the completion of the programme, which is expected to begin this week with those in their late 40s. In all, the Government said almost 40 million doses of the vaccine have been delivered since the rollout began in December, including 32 million first jabs and more than seven million second doses. In a statement, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said they remained on course to offer a first jab to all adults in the UK by the end of July. He said: “We have now passed another hugely significant milestone in our vaccine programme by offering jabs to everyone in the nine highest risk groups.

You can check your potential date of receiving the vaccine, using OmniCalculator’s Vaccine Queue Calculator. All you need to do is enter your age, whether you have any health concerns or are pregnant, and you will be given a likely date for receiving the jab. For example, at the time of writing a 35-year-old with no existing health issues is expected to receive their first vaccine between May 14 and June 6. Similarly, a 26-year-old with no health concerns is expected to receive their first dose between June 20 and August 1. When it is your turn to be vaccinated, the NHS will get in touch via text, letter or phone call.

You will be offered an appointment at a vaccine clinic close to you, or at your GP surgery depending on your area. Vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi said the newly available Modern vaccines will be deployed widely “around the third week of April” with “more volume” expected by May. Mr Zahawi said on April 7 more Pfizer and Oxford/AstraZeneca doses will also arrive. He added the Janssen vaccine is “coming through as well”. He said: “So I am confident that we will be able to meet our target of mid-April offering the vaccine to all over-50s and then at the end of July offering the vaccine to all adults.”

