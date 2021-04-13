VAR shocker as West Brom goal disallowed 'due to positioning of camera' vs Southampton

“We are being told that because of the positioning of the camera that they couldn’t draw a definitive line through the body of Diagne so it stays with the on-field decision, which was an initial offside,” he said on commentary.

The decision infuriated many, including former QPR player Jamie Mackie, who was covering the game for Sky Sports News.

“We’ve seen it five or six times and it’s a goal. It [VAR] has failed. They’re going to feel extremely aggrieved and let down,” he said.

Thankfully for West Brom, the decision did not come back to haunt them, with Matheus Periera and Matt Phillips scoring before half-time.