NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

VAR shocker as West Brom goal disallowed 'due to positioning...

Sports

VAR shocker as West Brom goal disallowed 'due to positioning of camera' vs Southampton

1 min

126views
101
15 shares, 101 points

“We are being told that because of the positioning of the camera that they couldn’t draw a definitive line through the body of Diagne so it stays with the on-field decision, which was an initial offside,” he said on commentary.

The decision infuriated many, including former QPR player Jamie Mackie, who was covering the game for Sky Sports News.

“We’ve seen it five or six times and it’s a goal. It [VAR] has failed. They’re going to feel extremely aggrieved and let down,” he said.

Thankfully for West Brom, the decision did not come back to haunt them, with Matheus Periera and Matt Phillips scoring before half-time.

, , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

101
15 shares, 101 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish