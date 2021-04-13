Warframe update 30: Tempestarii release date arrives with PS4 and Xbox patch

Today’s the day that the new Warzone update is released, and the best news is that it will be available across all platforms. The Call of the Tempestarii Quest arrives later today, but console gamers should know that the patch could be a big download. This is due to developers Digital Extremes making background improvements to the console version, telling gamers this week: “To prepare for the next-generation build, there are behind-the-scenes developer features that must launch with Update 30. “In order for those to be implemented fully, Warframe must be re-downloaded in its entirety for it to take effect. The good news is that Warframe’s overall size will be slightly reduced as a result – roughly 30 GB down from 32 GB.

“Update 30 will be roughly 11 GB on PS4 and 12.5 GB on PS5. Size variations are to be expected based on the ways in which the different generations operate. “We have done a soft remaster in preparation for Update 30 so that when it launches the overall size of Warframe on the Switch will not exceed its current 22 GB. The download size will be roughly 7 GB due to the remaster process. “While working on the update, we discovered that there were threading condition issues within our memory allocator that were affecting load times. With this resolved for Update 30, load times will be halved on PS5 as a result!” Warframe update 30 includes the new quest but it also brings the Railjack mainline patch to consoles.

READ id Software Tells Fans To "Stay Tuned" For More DOOM Eternal Updates Later This Year The official description for the new content reads: “The Corpus have mobilized to the Proxima regions. “A new character named ‘Vala’ and more awaits you in the ‘Call of the Tempestarii’ Quest, coming in Warframe’s 30th Update! Keep watch for its release in April on all platforms! “The Call of the Tempestarii will be a shorter quest with a mysterious vessel. This will be one of our first lore-heavy quests featuring Railjack — in it, we will introduce you to Vala.” More news is expected to be shared by the development team in the run up to the new release. We don’t know what time the new Warframe will be available to download but we would expect it to arrive before 8pm BST.

And with the Corpus Proxima launching on new platforms, here’s what gamers should know about the upcoming changes: “We’ve made it easier to set course for the Proxima by lowering the barrier to entry, and by integrating more of the core gameplay elements that you love about Warframe into the Railjack experience. “Lowering the barrier to entry starts with lowering the cost of ship components and time to build them. It also means removing the need for Dry Docks in your Clan Dojo! Instead, Dry Docks are now available in the Kronia Relay on Saturn and the Orcus Relay on Pluto. “If you can’t wait to fly headlong into the fight, you’ll find a fully-built Railjack for purchase in the in-game Market, available on its own or through the brand new Railjack Captain’s Bundle, along with four Crew Slots and the Nautilus Sentinel.”

