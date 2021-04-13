Weight loss: Walking 30 minutes at a specific time of day can help you burn the most fat

Walking can be a great way to get the heart rate up and promote weight loss. Speaking in the podcast ‘Just One Thing with Michael Mosley’, health experts shared their tips.

The health experts discussed the benefits of going for a walk for weight loss. They claimed getting steps in in the morning could be the best time to reap the benefits. Dr Mosley said: “There are loads of benefits for going for a walk at any time of day or night, but getting out and about in the morning really could have some added benefits. “It’s also a good idea to make your walk as brisk as possible because when you do that it increases the impact by about 50 percent.” DON’T MISS

While walking in the morning, the expert suggested there are benefits of doing this before or after eating. Marie stated: “The evidence is mixed. If you walk fasted… there’s a little bit of evidence to suggest it might be better for weight loss. “For me, you’ve already come off of a night of fasting before breakfast and it’s probably better to put something into your system to get your going.” Marie suggested going for a fasted walk could potentially speed up weight loss.

"On the day where I didn't, you could absolutely see the fat in my blood. "Whereas when I had been for a brisk walk, it turned on the muscles, if you like, and they started to draw the fat and the sugar out of my blood. "Simply on that basis it seemed like quite a good idea to have a brisk walk after breakfast." Marie agreed, and added: "I think the message that comes out of that is any walking, whenever you do it, is good."

