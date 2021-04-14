Adam Levine Shows Off New ‘White-ish Silver’ Hair Makeover — Before & After Pics

Adam Levine debuted his Gandalf-inspired hair makeover in a series of selfies, which revealed the Maroon 5 singer’s new icy blonde ‘do.

The Lord of the Rings inspired Adam Levine‘s latest hair makeover. The 42-year-old frontman of Maroon 5 took to his Instagram Story on April 13, where he revealed that he was considering dying his dark brunette hair the same shade as a famous LOTR wizard’s hair and beard. “I think I wanna bleach my hair a Gandolf white-ish silver…,” Adam wrote. He followed through on that impulse.

Later that day, Adam returned to his Instagram Story to debut his new platinum hair. His mullet was nearly icy; Adam was successful in nailing that ashy blonde look that’s oh so popular (Scott Disick debuted a similar hair color in March). Adam was feeling more like a character in Twilight than LOTR, though. “Vampires,” the former judge on The Voice wrote over one of his blonde selfies.

Adam last dyed his hair platinum blonde in June of 2018, and also had a Ken doll hair phase in 2014 and 2015 (you can peep him as a blonde on older episodes of The Voice). Adam’s wife, 32-year-old model Behati Prinsloo, is a big fan of the hair color apparently.

“My wife loves it when I do it,” Adam once told Jimmy Kimmel after dying his hair lighter in 2018. The singer, who had been chatting on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, then joked, “I ran it by her, because I want her to want to… so of course but why would you do anything that would put you in a less than advantageous position when it came to the person you want to want to sleep with you?! You want that from them.”

Adam was still a brunette, however, when he posed in a family photo with Behati and their two daughters Dusty Rose, 4, and Gio Grace, 3, that went viral on April 6. The family of four all rocked matching tie-dye dresses — Adam included — while adorably holding hands. As you can see, Adam’s not afraid to get experimental when it comes to aesthetics. We also love seeing male stars normalize wearing dresses, like when Harry Styles rocked a Gucci one for the cover of Vogue in Nov. 2020.

Jade Boren

This article originally appeared on Hollywood Life