NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Adam Levine Shows Off New ‘White-ish Silver’ Hair Makeover —...

Entertainment

Adam Levine Shows Off New ‘White-ish Silver’ Hair Makeover — Before & After Pics

2 min

110views
95
14 shares, 95 points
Adam Levine Shows Off New ‘White-ish Silver’ Hair Makeover — Before & After Pics

Adam Levine debuted his Gandalf-inspired hair makeover in a series of selfies, which revealed the Maroon 5 singer’s new icy blonde ‘do.

The Lord of the Rings inspired Adam Levine‘s latest hair makeover. The 42-year-old frontman of Maroon 5 took to his Instagram Story on April 13, where he revealed that he was considering dying his dark brunette hair the same shade as a famous LOTR wizard’s hair and beard. “I think I wanna bleach my hair a Gandolf white-ish silver…,” Adam wrote. He followed through on that impulse.

Later that day, Adam returned to his Instagram Story to debut his new platinum hair. His mullet was nearly icy; Adam was successful in nailing that ashy blonde look that’s oh so popular (Scott Disick debuted a similar hair color in March). Adam was feeling more like a character in Twilight than LOTR, though. “Vampires,” the former judge on The Voice wrote over one of his blonde selfies.

Adam last dyed his hair platinum blonde in June of 2018, and also had a Ken doll hair phase in 2014 and 2015 (you can peep him as a blonde on older episodes of The Voice). Adam’s wife, 32-year-old model Behati Prinsloo, is a big fan of the hair color apparently.

Adam Levine
BEFORE: Adam Levine is pictured here with his trademark brunette mullet while performing with his band, Maroon 5, at the Viña del Mar International Song Festival in Viña del Mar, Chile on Feb. 27, 2020. [Shutterstock]

“My wife loves it when I do it,” Adam once told Jimmy Kimmel after dying his hair lighter in 2018. The singer, who had been chatting on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, then joked, “I ran it by her, because I want her to want to… so of course but why would you do anything that would put you in a less than advantageous position when it came to the person you want to want to sleep with you?! You want that from them.”

READ  Referee Craig Pawson pulled from Liverpool vs Chelsea clash two hours before kick-off

Adam was still a brunette, however, when he posed in a family photo with Behati and their two daughters Dusty Rose, 4, and Gio Grace, 3, that went viral on April 6. The family of four all rocked matching tie-dye dresses — Adam included — while adorably holding hands. As you can see, Adam’s not afraid to get experimental when it comes to aesthetics. We also love seeing male stars normalize wearing dresses, like when Harry Styles rocked a Gucci one for the cover of Vogue in Nov. 2020.

Jade Boren
This article originally appeared on Hollywood Life

, , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

95
14 shares, 95 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish