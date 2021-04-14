Alex Scott to replace Dan Walker and become first female host of Football Focus

Alex Scott will replace Dan Walker as the new host of BBC Football Focus.

Former Arsenal, Chelsea and England star Scott was quickly installed as the bookies favourite for the role when Walker announced he was quitting last week, and will become the first female host of the Saturday lunchtime show, which has been a BBC staple throughout the football season ever since 1974.

After retiring from football in 2017, Scott has become a familiar face on television in punditry roles with Sky Sports and the BBC.

She also starred in the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing, and has presented documentaries for the broadcaster.

A source told The Sun : “Alex was deemed the perfect fit for the role.

“After her stint on Strictly in 2019, her popularity went through the roof.

“Not only is she a great broadcaster, her knowledge of the game is outstanding.

“Alex is going to be a huge asset to the Football Focus team.

“Everyone is so excited to have her on board.”

The BBC have yet to comment on the appointment, with a spokesman saying that an announcement will be made in due course.

Walker, who also often fronts BBC Breakfast, announced he was leaving Football Focus last week after 12 years in the role.

“It has been an amazing 12 years and I have loved every second of it,” Walker said.

“I am so proud of the job we’ve done, the changes we’ve made and issues we’ve looked at while the football landscape changed immeasurably.

“I’d like to say thank you to the amazing team at Focus who put so much into the show each week and thank you to the audience for tuning in every Saturday.”

