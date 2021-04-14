NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Australia flights: How long before Australia opens its borders? Expert...

Travel

Australia flights: How long before Australia opens its borders? Expert says could be YEARS

1 min

105views
95
14 shares, 95 points
Australia flights: How long before Australia opens its borders? Expert says could be YEARS

Craig Roberts from SeatSpy told Express.co.uk the borders could open sooner than anticipated: “With such an unpredictable situation, it’s obviously very difficult to predict anything.

“However, at SeatSpy we have insights into where people are looking to spend their hard-earned airline miles, so this could give us some sort of indication on what the consensus is amongst savvy travellers.

“From our data, we can see that Sydney, Australia, is the fourth most searched destination in terms of award seat bookings, behind the Maldives, New York City and Barbados.

“Most users are searching for flights between November 2021 and April 2022, so this would indicate when people are expecting to be able to travel to Australia again.”

This article originally appeared on Daily Express :: Travel Feed

READ  Flights: Latest updates from TUI, BA, easyJet, Ryanair and Jet2 as holiday bookings surge
, , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

95
14 shares, 95 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish