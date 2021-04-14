Call of Duty Warzone Event: When is the Warzone Nuke event, will it be live in-game?

The next big Call of Duty Warzone event is on the horizon and it looks set to have massive implications. A new version of Verdansk is expected to be launched next week, complete with revamped locations for Season 3. This will help Warzone fit better with Black Ops Cold War, a game that it has now fully integrated with. And to kick off these big changes will be the Call of Duty Warzone Nuke Event, a long-rumoured part of the Battle Royale experience. We might not have all the details yet but it appears we now know when the Warzone event will be happening across PS4, Xbox One and PC.

WHEN IS THE CALL OF DUTY WARZONE NUKE EVENT? According to a series of new teasers released this week by Activision, the Call of Duty Warzone Nuke Event will be happening on Wednesday, April 21, 2021. This would fit into the latest reports that Cold War Season 3 is scheduled to begin on April 22, providing enough time for a big show to be put on by Activision. There were rumours that a limited-time mode would also be featured, focusing on Zombies taking over Verdansk. However, since this information was first leaked, no such event has been announced by the development team. And being so close to the end of Season 2, we would’ve expected something to have happened by now unless it’s part of some kind of new live event. When it comes to timing, the Call of Duty Warzone Nuke event is expected to kick off at around 8pm BST, on April 21. READ Secret Call of Duty Plague mode revealed for explosive Warzone Season 2 ending

The most recent reports suggest that the nuclear weapons found across the Verdansk map will be fired into the sky, dropping down onto the map and destroying it. There have also been a few hints that the event will include some kind of connection to the Dam. This could be the viewing point Activision has chosen for players to watch the event, however, there are still a few questions regarding that. Earlier live events have seen Activision release a special playlist which players then access to complete a series of challenges and then watch a trailer. The same could be used for the Warzone event, providing a way for Activision to offer a live in-game experience. But with the hints now starting to roll in, it seems likely that we will learn more about what’s going to happen next very soon.

There has been no word on when to expect the big update needed to make such an event possible, including details on Season 3. The new season of Cold War is expected to boast a Battle Pass, complete with 100 tiers of cosmetic items and COD points to unlock. The timing suggests that Activision will have enough time to release a new COD patch early next week, and that will mean a preload being available on PS4 consoles beforehand. The same option is not offered on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Battle Net or PS5. Based on previous updates, The Warzone Season 3 patch could be very large, possibly weighing in at over 30GB. Later this week, Activision will be releasing a big XP event to help everyone to complete their existing Battle Passes, with the full announcement explaining: READ Call of Duty Warzone: Roze Skin ‘ruining Warzone’ as fans find new glitch “There’s a Triple-Double Weekend coming up, starting at 10 AM PT Friday, April 16, and running through 10 AM PT, Monday, April 19. Players will get Double XP, Double Weapon XP, and Double Battle Pass XP in both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone.”

This article originally appeared on Daily Express :: Gaming Feed