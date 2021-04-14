Chauvin Trial: Defense Focuses on Floyd's Past Police Encounters

But the defense has tried to expose jurors to Mr. Floyd’s history of involvement with the police, and arguments over how much of the May 2019 arrest jurors would see began well before the trial.

Mr. Nelson said that arrest showed a pattern of behavior in which Mr. Floyd responded to the police by panicking, implying that he faked his response.

“This goes to the very nature of this case and why public perception is what it is,” Mr. Nelson said in court a few weeks ago. “The things that he is saying. ‘I can’t breathe.’ ‘I’m claustrophobic.’ Calling out for his Mama.”

The judge did not buy that argument, and initially barred any mention of the incident. He changed his mind after a second search, in January, of the squad car used on the day Mr. Floyd died turned up half-chewed pills of methamphetamine with Mr. Floyd’s DNA and saliva on them. He said that showed similarities between the two arrests, but he allowed the jury to see only about 90 seconds of the 2019 video.

Updated April 13, 2021, 10:00 p.m. ET

“This evidence is being admitted solely for the limited purpose of showing what effects the ingestion of opioids may or may not have had on the physical well-being of George Floyd,” Judge Cahill told the jury on Tuesday before the video was shown. “This evidence is not to be used as evidence of the character of George Floyd.”

The video showed Mr. Floyd being slow to respond to commands from the police, and the officer who wore the body camera reaching to put Mr. Floyd’s hand on the dashboard. “It escalated real quick,” said the officer, Scott Creighton, who is now retired and who was the day’s first witness.