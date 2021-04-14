Daunte Wright Spent Final Moments Talking With His Mother

MINNEAPOLIS — Daunte Wright called his mother. The tremble in his voice told her something was wrong. The police had stopped him, he told her nervously.

“He’s afraid of the police, and I just seen and heard the fear in his voice,” said his mother, Katie Wright.

She tried to keep him calm, as he spoke with her on the phone on Sunday while he was being pulled over in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center.

He had told her the reason for the traffic stop had something to do with the air fresheners dangling from the rearview mirror, and she asked him to take them down and to let her speak with the officers over the phone.