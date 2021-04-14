Diabetes type 2 symptoms: Eight signs your blood sugar levels have become life-threatening

Type 2 diabetes management mainly consists of managing blood sugar levels – the main type of sugar found in blood. Ordinarily, the pancreas secretes a hormone called insulin that regulates blood sugar. If you have type 2 diabetes, insulin supply is scarce, which gives blood sugar levels free rein to rise. Consistently high blood sugar levels can usher in all-manner of serious complications.

High blood sugar levels can be lowered by making healthy lifestyle decisions, namely exercise and diet.

In terms of the latter, walking is a good way of achieving this.

Diabetes.co.uk explains: It might make sense that exercising harder would have a better effect on lowering blood sugar therefore but this is not always the case as strenuous exercise can produce a stress response which causes the body to raise blood glucose levels.”

Although, as the health body points out, this response does tend to vary from person person.