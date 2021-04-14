NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Dr Hilary issues latest advice on Johnson & Johnson as...

Dr Hilary issues latest advice on Johnson & Johnson as UK has batches to offer Brits

Dr Hilary issues latest advice on Johnson & Johnson as UK has batches to offer Brits

The NHS made a point that the “extremely rare blood clotting problem” only affects “a small number of people who have had the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine”.

“For people aged 30 and over, and those with other health conditions, the benefits of being vaccinated outweighs any risk of clotting problems,” said the NHS.

Those under the age of 30 are currently advised to have another Covid vaccine when invited to do so.

The person administering the jab will be aware of this and will give the most appropriate vaccine.

 

This article originally appeared on Daily Express
