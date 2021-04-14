Fatty liver disease: Diabetes risk increased due to insulin resistance – how to treat?

Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is one of the most common chronic liver disorders worldwide. It is associated with clinical states such as obesity, insulin resistance, and type 2 diabetes, and covers a wide range of liver changes, ranging from simple steatosis to non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), liver cirrhosis, and hepatocellular carcinoma. What is the link between fatty liver disease and insulin resistance and how can you improve it?

In a study published in the US National Library of Medicine National Institutes of Health, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and insulin resistance was analysed.

The study noted: “Metabolic disorders, such as lipid accumulation, insulin resistance, and inflammation, have been implicated in the pathogenesis of NAFLD, but the underlying mechanisms, including those that drive disease progression, are not fully understood.

“Insulin resistance and excessive fatty acids in the circulation lead to simple hepatic steatosis.

“We previously showed that insulin resistance promoted the progression from simple fatty liver to non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

“Insulin resistance is pivotal for the progression of NAFLD. It has been shown that NAFLD is closely associated with insulin resistance, as 70 to 80 percent of obese and diabetic patients have NAFLD.”