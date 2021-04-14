NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Gaming

FIFA 21 TOTW 29 release date, time, FUT cards, leaks and Ultimate Team predictions

FIFA 21 TOTW 29 release date, time, FUT cards, leaks and Ultimate Team predictions
The FIFA 21 Team of the Week 29 is about to be revealed by EA Sports.

The next FIFA 21 TOTW will be revealed in full at 6pm BST UK time on April 14.

Fans can unlock the upgraded Ultimate Team cards by purchasing packs following the announcement by EA Sports.

With the Team of the Week reveal a few hours away, fans have been making predictions about who will make the starting XI.

Indeed, according to the experts over at FUTHead, Premier League stars will feature heavily in the next Team of the Week.

If the predictions are accurate, then the TOTW will be headlined by Chelsea’s Kai Havertz and Arsenal’s Alexandre Lacazette.

After playing a starring role in the win against Tottenham, Manchester United midfielder Mason Greenwood is also tipped to make the team.

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold is the final Premier League player to make the starting line-up, while versatile Leeds United star Stuart Dallas finds himself on the bench.

You can take a look at the predicted TOTW 29 line-up below. Express Online will update the story once the team is announced on April 14.

FIFA 21 TOTW 29 Predictions in full

Goalkeeper…

M. Maignan GK – LOSC Lille – 84 -> 86 Rated

Defenders…

T. Alexander-Arnold RB – Liverpool – 88 -> 89 Rated

A. Izzo CB – Torino – 82 -> 84 Rated

Pepe CB – FC Porto – 81 -> 84 Rated

Midfielders…

T. Kroos CM – Real Madrid – 89 -> 90 Rated

E. Banega CAM – Al Shabab – 85 -> 86 Rated

L. Paqueta CAM – Olympique Lyonnais – 81 -> 84 Rated

M. Elyounoussi LM – Celtic – 81 -> 84 Rated

M. Greenwood RM – Manchester United – 81 -> 84 Rated

Forwards…

K. Havertz ST – Chelsea – 85 -> 86 Rated

A. Lacazette ST – Arsenal – 83-> 85 Rated

Substitutes…

Guilherme GK – Lokomotiv Moskva – 78 -> 82 Rated

M. Darmian RWB – Inter -76 -> 81 Rated

L. Paredes CM – Paris Saint-Germain – 79 -> 82 Rated

D. Kamada CAM – Eintracht Frankfurt – 76 -> 81 Rated

E. Buendia RM – Norwich City – 77 -> 81 Rated

W. Khazri ST – Saint-Etienne – 76 -> 81 Rated

H. Seferovic ST – SL Benfica – 75 -> 81 Rated

Reserves…

Hutchinson CDM – Besiktas – 76 -> 81 Rated

G. Lloris CB – AJ Auxerre – 67 -> 76 Rated

S. Dallas CM – Leeds United – 73 -> 79 Rated

M. Kobylanski LM – Eintracht Braunschweig – 68 -> 76 Rated

A. Jahovic ST – Göztepe – 73 -> 79 Rated

This article originally appeared on Daily Express :: Gaming Feed

