Free Fire maintenance and OB27 update time revealed for Garena servers

While gamers will be unable to login and play on live servers for a little while, there is some good news.

We now know when maintenance is going to be completed and the Free Fire update time for April 14.

The only downside is that fans of the hit shooter will be waiting a few hours before everything is live again on Android and iOS.

For those who might have missed it, developers Garena confirmed earlier this month that they would be launching Free Fire update OB27 on Wednesday, April 14.

This latest patch for the game is set to make many changes, with the development confirming that additional balance changes and character updates would be part of the package.

We also know that a new weapon will be available to wield, while gamers can also look forward to a more streamlined character level up system.