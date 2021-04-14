NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Gut health: Avoid these foods as they kill off gut microbes, says Michael Mosley

Gut health: Avoid these foods as they kill off gut microbes, says Michael Mosley

How long to repair my gut health?

Microbes in the gut can begin to change within days of changes to your diet, but the long-term benefits can take several years to show, said the British Heart Foundation.

The health site added: “Remember that if you go back to your old ways, you aren’t going to get much of a benefit – it’s about long-term changes.

“Make small switches, such as buying different colours of peppers instead of a single one, or a pack of mixed vegetables if trying to change your gut health.

“Try not to have the same meals every day. Even if you love routine, have different fruit on different days, or if you eat porridge every day, vary the toppings – banana one day, berries another, along with nuts and seeds.”

