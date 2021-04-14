Houses for sale: Rightmove names best properties for commuters close to London

The flat is on the top floor of the building with amazing views which can be enjoyed from the lounge and bedroom “down the listed Giant Redwood tree avenue that leads up to the grand frontage of the Royal Earlswood Park.”

They added: “The property has inclusive use of the communal swimming pool, gym and Library which are housed in the stunning former Chapel in the Main Building.

“There are two private parking spaces allocated to this property. Easy access to London via Earlswood train station which is five minutes walk from property, with Gatwick Airport eight miles south.”

Horley, Surrey

Horley is a town in the borough of Reigate and Banstead in Surrey and is close to Gatwick airport.

Price: £350,000 (Keller Williams)

Location: Lumley Road, Horley, Surrey, RH6

Distance to London: 28 minutes by train

