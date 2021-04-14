'How dare he!' Piers Morgan erupts at 'brass-necked' Prince Andrew over uniform demands

After Prince Philip’s death, Andrew said: “We’ve lost the grandfather of the nation,” and shared that the Queen had said her husband’s passing has “left a huge void in her life”.

Andrew then revealed in a statement: “My father said to me on the telephone a few months ago, ‘We are all in the same boat and we must always remember that, but occasionally we, the family, are asked to stand up and show compassion and leadership’.

“And unfortunately, with my father’s death, it has brought it home to me, not just our loss, but actually the loss that everybody else has felt, for so many people who have died and lost loved ones during the pandemic.

“And so, we are all in the same boat – slightly different circumstances because he didn’t die from COVID, but we’re all feeling a great sense of loss.”

