Joe Musgrove mural to be unveiled at Grossmont High School

The mural immortalizes El Cajon’s own Joe Musgrove and his no-hitter, the first in franchise history for the San Diego Padres.

EL CAJON, Calif. — Most of us remember what we were doing last Friday night while watching the magical pitching performance put on by San Diego’s own, Joe Musgrove. That no-hitter is now being memorialized through a one-of-a-kind mural at Musgrove’s high school alma mater, Grossmont High.

The 25-foot high mural depicts Musgrove in a celebratory pose in his brown and gold uniform after he tossed a no-hitter on April 9 in Arlington, Texas against the Texas Rangers. Accompanying the mural is the phrase, “meant to be,” which was said by Musgrove and many other players about the accomplishment pulled off by the San Diego native for the San Diego Padres. One of those people who said the phrase was Musgrove’s high school baseball coach, Jim Earley. News 8 sat down with Earley who said, “It was meant to be. I couldn’t think of a better person to represent the city of San Diego and the Padres.”

The mural is located, on the back of the new school theater facing district offices on the campus of Grossmont High School.

The San Diego Padres commissioned the mural and it was painted by Paul Jimenez and Signe Ditona of Ground Floor Murals. The duo along with assistants painted for 26 hours to finish the mural. They along with representatives from the Padres, Grossmont Unified High School District leaders and Principal Dan Barnes will unveil the mural at a ceremony on Wednesday morning.

Paul Jimenez and Signe Ditona of Ground Floor Murals are the same two who painted the mural of Tony Gwynn in City Heights last year.

The Padres posted a video of Musgrove seeing the mural for the first time.

