Klopp's demand to Liverpool stars for Reds to make Real Madrid comeback possible

Jurgen Klopp believes his side’s priority must be keeping a clean sheet as Liverpool look to mount another famous European comeback when they take on Real Madrid.

The Reds trail the Spanish giants 3-1 from the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie, and will be the big underdogs to progress to the last four when they play the return at Anfield on Wednesday.

But Liverpool have a history of mounting unlikely comebacks in the competition, and will hope they can do so again to set up a semi-final against Chelsea.

Speaking ahead of the game, Klopp insisted his team are still in with a shout – but must do everything possible to prevent Madrid scoring a potentially killer away goal.

“You don’t get a comeback because you had a comeback in the past,” he said. “You only have a chance if you play really good football in the present. The best situation would be if you don’t bring yourself in the situation where you need a comeback, but obviously that is not worth talking about now.

“The situation is clear. We should not concede and if we can create more than we did at Madrid, and that should be possible because we didn’t have a lot, then we will see what we get.

“We cannot just take comebacks for granted, especially not without a crowd in the stadium. We have to create our own atmosphere and we will do. Tomorrow we have one light training session in the morning and then a full day to prepare from an atmosphere point of view.”

Liverpool will be without Jordan Henderson for the encounter, meaning Klopp has a big decision to make over whether he goes for James Milner or Thiago Alcantara in the centre.

Madrid, meanwhile, will be without Lucas Vazquez, and are also missing the likes of Dani Carvajal, Sergio Ramos and Rafael Varane.

This article originally appeared on Mirror – Football