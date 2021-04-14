Larsa Pippen Proves She’s Loving The Single Life While In A Bikini In The Caribbean

Newly single Larsa Pippen has been going wild with wearing bikinis lately. She’s now rocking a black Chanel two-piece on her St. Thomas getaway.

Between life in Miami and her current vacation to St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, Larsa Pippen has been serving up some seriously sexy bikini photos lately. The 46-year-old is single again after splitting from her 24-year-old boy toy, Minnesota Timberwolves player Malik Beasley. Larsa is currently vacationing in Magen’s Bay, St. Thomas, and thrilled her Instagram followers with an Apr. 13 post wearing a sexy black Chanel string bikini.

The two piece featured a triangle style top with the intertwined C’s of the Chanel logo on the left side of the garment. The bottoms featured strings that tied over her hips, as Larsa stood on the beach with the aqua Caribbean Sea behind her. Larsa’s incredibly flat and smooth abs were on display, along with her famed hourglass curves.

Larsa wore her hair pulled up into two topknots on either side of her head, as she sported a pair of black sunglasses and a gold chain around her neck. The mother of four then included a slide-right photo that showed off her famed derriere, which was barely covered by the black swimsuit fabric. Chanel’s brand was written out at the top of the bottoms in white lettering.

Scottie Pippen‘s long-estranged wife is looking good and on the prowl ever since she decided to break off her four month romance with Malik in March. They were first photographed holding hands in a Miami mall in Nov. 2020. But that was news to his wife Montana Yao, who is also the mother of his son Makai. She filed for divorce two weeks later on Dec. 9. Larsa later claimed that she was aware Malik was married, but believed that he was already in the process of “exiting” the union. In the end, there was just too much drama.

As we previously reported EXCLUSIVELY, “Things ran their course between them. No one expected her to marry this guy, she was having fun. But then it started to get complicated and that’s not her thing, so she ended it,” a source close to the reality beauty told us. “There are no hard feelings, they’re cool. But she’s doing her thing in Miami and he’s on the other side of the country and that’s that,” the insider added.

This article originally appeared on Hollywood Life