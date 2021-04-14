Liverpool release strong statement after Real Madrid bus window is smashed by fans

A Liverpool spokesperson has now released a statement, insisting they will work with authorities to help identify the culprits.

The statement read: “We condemn unequivocally the actions that led to Real Madrid’s team bus being damaged during its arrival to Anfield this evening.

“It is totally unacceptable and shameful behaviour of a few individuals.

“We sincerely apologise to our visitors for any distress caused.

“We will work together with Merseyside Police to establish the facts and identify those responsible.”

