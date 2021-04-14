NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Sports

Liverpool release strong statement after Real Madrid bus window is smashed by fans

A Liverpool spokesperson has now released a statement, insisting they will work with authorities to help identify the culprits.

The statement read: “We condemn unequivocally the actions that led to Real Madrid’s team bus being damaged during its arrival to Anfield this evening.

“It is totally unacceptable and shameful behaviour of a few individuals.

“We sincerely apologise to our visitors for any distress caused.

“We will work together with Merseyside Police to establish the facts and identify those responsible.”

This article originally appeared on Daily Express :: Sport Feed

