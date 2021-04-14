Mark Harmon family tree: Who are the NCIS star's famous relatives?

Sister – Kelly Jean Harmon

Kelly Jean Harmon is Harmon’s sister and has also followed in the family footsteps as an actor.

She has had roles in Bay City Blues, Battlestar Galactica and One Day at a Time.

Sister – Sharon Kristin Nelson

Harmon’s other sister is the late Sharon Kristin Nelson who sadly passed away in 2018.

Before her death, she was an actor, author and painter who had appeared in films like Love and Kisses and Liar’s Moon.

She married teen idol Ricky Nelson back in 1963 and they had four children together.

Brother-in-law – Ricky Nelson

Nelson was an American rock ‘n’ roll star who starred with his family in The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet.

After a successful music career, he died at the age of 45 in a plane crash when travelling for a concert.

NCIS season 18 airs on CBS on Tuesdays and FOX UK on Fridays.

This article originally appeared on Daily Express :: Celebrity News Feed