Microsoft Flight Simulator World Update IV: France, Belgium, Netherlands and...

Gaming

Microsoft Flight Simulator World Update IV: France, Belgium, Netherlands and Luxembourg Available Now

Summary

  • In September, we shared our vision for continuously improving Microsoft Flight Simulator by bringing meaningful updates to the simulator on a regular basis. Today, we are releasing our fourth World Update and are thrilled to provide simmers a riveting flight experience throughout Western Europe. 

Starting today, the latest free World Update for Microsoft Flight Simulator brings flight simmers to France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg (FRBENELUX).

In the heart of Western Europe, embrace the spirit of a bygone era intermingled with modern influences and attractions as you explore a plethora of sights on display — from seaside communities to urban centers, idyllic vineyards to epic mountain ranges and world-famous resort towns – all featuring stunning upgrades and visual enhancements.

World Update IV: France, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg brings improved digital elevation data and aerial imagery, high-resolution 3D photogrammetry for two of Europe’s most iconic cities, Paris and Amsterdam, and three new meticulously hand-crafted airports (Megève, Nice and Rotterdam), plus visual and logistical improvements to 100 additional airports throughout the area.

Newly-added architectural elements infuse authenticity to countless procedurally-generated locations, while more than 100 famous landmarks and points of interest have received custom treatment, bringing impeccable levels of detail to the region’s most unforgettable sights – more castles and cathedrals, monuments and museums, palaces, bridges, lighthouses, dams, windmills and stadiums.

Finally, to build on this bevy of visual improvements, two new activities have been added: an exciting Landing Challenge at La Salette, and an awe-inducing Bush Trip into the heights of the Pyrenees and the Alps.

World Update IV: France, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg is available for free starting today to all Microsoft Flight Simulator users. Make sure your simulator is up to date, visit the Marketplace to download the FRBENELUX bundle and set a course for the timeless beauty of Western Europe. The sky is calling!

Microsoft Flight Simulator is available on Xbox Game Pass for PC, Windows 10, and Steam. Share your impressions with us on the dedicated forums or check out our FAQ if you have questions. For the latest information on Microsoft Flight Simulator, stay tuned to @MSFSOfficial on Twitter.

Jorg Neumann, Head of Microsoft Flight Simulator
This article originally appeared on Xbox Wire

