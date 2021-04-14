New iPad could launch next week as Apple reveals important date for your diary

It’s been rumoured for weeks, but Apple has finally confirmed plans to hold a major launch event. The Californian company has sent out invitations to a showcase event on Tuesday April 20, 2021, where Apple is tipped to announce new gadgets as well as a major software upgrade for existing iPhone and iPad owners. Excited? You should be.
As you might expect, the invite to the next Apple event doesn’t give much away. We know CEO Tim Cook and co. will take to the stage on April 20 and that Apple fans across the globe will be able to stream the presentation live – like all events from the past year, due to the ongoing travel restrictions. As with all of Apple’s invites, the US company has teased what could be coming soon with the tagline – “Spring Loaded. Please join us for a special Apple Event from Apple Park.”
Of course, that’s all the official news we know so far with Apple always keeping its announcements under wraps until the date of the event. And unlike some previous invites, the teaser from this one really doesn’t give a whole lot away …unless Apple is preparing to launch a new line of Pogo Sticks.
However, that doesn’t mean we don’t have any clue about what to expect when the curtain goes up next week. There are already plenty of rumours about what could be revealed next Tuesday including the launch of a new iPad Pro. This next-generation tablet is expected to get a faster processor, better battery life and improved camera but it’s the screen that sounds like the most exciting upgrade.
It’s thought that the next iPad Pro, which hasn’t been upgraded since March 2020, will use a Mini LED panel rather than the current Retina display. This update could offer improved brightness, better contrast and less chance of screen burn – something that’s quite common with current OLED displays.
Another change could be the inclusion of a Thunderbolt port charging port that could replace the standard USB-C socket. If true, it should vastly improve data transfer times which is great news for professional users.
Apple’s events are rarely just about one product and other rumours suggest that the firm could announce the launch of new entry-level AirPods which will get a similar design to the premium AirPods Pro.
The long-rumoured gadget tracking AirTags might also make an appearance with these mini gadgets sticking to your tech and revealing where they are should they get lost. Expect plenty of exciting news to be revealed during the event and express.co.uk will bring you all the latest gossip and reaction live from the keynote next Tuesday.
Things will kick off at 6pm on April 20, so check back for all the latest updates.
