New iPad could launch next week as Apple reveals important date for your diary

It’s been rumoured for weeks, but Apple has finally confirmed plans to hold a major launch event. The Californian company has sent out invitations to a showcase event on Tuesday April 20, 2021, where Apple is tipped to announce new gadgets as well as a major software upgrade for existing iPhone and iPad owners. Excited? You should be.

As you might expect, the invite to the next Apple event doesn’t give much away. We know CEO Tim Cook and co. will take to the stage on April 20 and that Apple fans across the globe will be able to stream the presentation live – like all events from the past year, due to the ongoing travel restrictions. As with all of Apple’s invites, the US company has teased what could be coming soon with the tagline – “Spring Loaded. Please join us for a special Apple Event from Apple Park.”

Of course, that’s all the official news we know so far with Apple always keeping its announcements under wraps until the date of the event. And unlike some previous invites, the teaser from this one really doesn’t give a whole lot away …unless Apple is preparing to launch a new line of Pogo Sticks.

However, that doesn’t mean we don’t have any clue about what to expect when the curtain goes up next week. There are already plenty of rumours about what could be revealed next Tuesday including the launch of a new iPad Pro. This next-generation tablet is expected to get a faster processor, better battery life and improved camera but it’s the screen that sounds like the most exciting upgrade.